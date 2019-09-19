Fine Art [Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)

Kevin Cassidy is a character and creature artist who has worked on games like BioShock Infinite, Just Cause 3 and Spec Ops: The Line.



You can see more of Cassidy’s work at his ArtStation page.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement