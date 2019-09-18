Fine Art [Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)

Bruno Gauthier Leblanc is an art director at Eidos Montreal, the studio behind Deus Ex: Human Revolution, Thief and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided.



You can see more of Leblanc’s stuff at his personal site and ArtStation page.

