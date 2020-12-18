Cyberpunk 2077 Third-Person Bug Reveals V Is A Shambling Monstrosity

Gif : Snikm

Cyberpunk 2077 is a disaster that the executives at CD Projekt knew full well was going to crash and burn. That said, one of its numerous bugs has the benefit of giving players what they’ve asked for since the game’s long-ago 2012 reveal: a third-person mode.



In various videos uploaded since the game’s launch on December 10, Cyberpunk 2077 players have demonstrated an odd glitch that keeps the camera locked in third-person. This results in a mangled, headless version of the main character model being put in full view of the player, which they can then use to stroll the streets of Night City as a horrifying monstrosity.

Snikm ( YouTube

This appears to be connected to the third-person perspective option that’s available while the player is inside a vehicle. As such, the area you can traverse while the bug is in effect is limited, since the camera remains locked onto whatever vehicle you just exited. While similar vide os have been shared to the Cyberpunk 2077 subreddit, the problem doesn’t appear to be as widespread as other issues.

A lot can be said about Cyberpunk 2077, its development cycle, and the business models that led to its release in such a compromised state, perhaps too much to put in a simple blog about some silly glitch. Maybe this, along with the myriad other problems with the game, is the wakeup call studio execs need to stop exploiting their workforce. I guess we’ll see in the coming months.