Cyberpunk 2077, the dystopian wait-we-can-fix-it RPG from CD Projekt Red, has received yet another patch after the substantial Edgerunners update, itself a rather comprehensive list of bug fixes and new features. The latest batch of fixes fills in the code holes that prevents various missions from finishing correctly, but those looking to be a bit more modest in their V’s stylings will breath a sigh of relief as they won’t be flashing half of Night City every time they hit up a ripperdoc for some BA work.

Originally released in 2020 in a notoriously bug-ridden and barely-playable state, Cyberpunk 2077 is no stranger to patches. The latest one, 1.61, contains a fix for a visual bug introduced when a previous update finally allowed players to customize V’s appearance after character creation via in-game doctors or “ripperdocs.” Listed under the “Visual” fixes, V’s breasts will no longer clip through their clothing after adjusting their size. Outside of helping V stay a bit more modest, there are a couple of other improvements and new features to check out.

Cyberpunk is no stranger to, uh, digital wardrobe malfunctions. If you’ve played around with this wonderful hot mess of a game, then you’ve seen your share of various clothes-clipping issues. While I haven’t personally seen the more recent boob issue (I was fine with the choices I made at character creation), the perpetual buggy state of this game makes just about any weird visual issue plausible. One might say it’s the game’s street rep.

The update does include some other life-saving fixes if you’re stuck on a quest that. just. won’t. progress. (Seriously, I had to roll back like five saves to fix the gun competition quest. And that was after the 1.6 update!) “Quests & Open World” have the most attention here, with well over a dozen quests getting various trigger, spawn, and progress fixes. These are very welcome to improve the stability, but take it from me, choom: keep multiple saves in this game.

Update 1.61 also updates pedestrian umbrellas, adding various colors and shapes. But perhaps the nicest visual boost (aside from a bunch of UI remedies, and, apparently, the end to the game suddenly tanking in framerate after exiting a menu) is the inclusion of AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1 (FSR) support on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.