Fans of Netflix’s popular Cyberpunk 2077 anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners worried about having their hearts broken all over again in a second season can now have their hearts broken in an altogether different way. CD Projekt Red has confirmed that there are no plans for a second season.

In an interview with Famitsu, which was translated by Video Games Chronicle, CD Projekt Red community manager Satoru Honma said there were no plans to pick up the story of Edgerunners with a second season.



Read More: Netflix’s Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Tells The Story I Wished For In Cyberpunk 2077



Advertisement

“I personally would like to continue to work with Japanese studios to produce more anime in the future, partly because we have received very good feedback,” Honma told Famitsu. “However, just to be clear, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was planned as a standalone work, so there’s no such thing as ‘we are actually working on Season 2 in the background.’”



If there were to be a continuation of the anime at some point in the future, Honma said it wouldn’t be something like a “season 2” for Edgerunners but “something completely different.” This revelation should come as no surprise to viewers who finished the anime and now burst into tears whenever the Rosa Walton and Hallie Coggins song “I Really Want to Stay at Your House” plays. Despite the no-sequel anime news, Edgerunners’ critical reception has spilled over into 2077, giving the long-troubled game a second life with a humongous boost in concurrent players on Steam.



G/O Media may get a commission Up to 30% off Anker Phone Banks All the power.

These banks are adaptable, have wide compatibility, and hold charges for days. Buy at Amazon Advertisement

Read More: Cyberpunk 2077 Dev On The Million-Player Revival: ‘It’s Fucking Good To Be Back’



“Overseas people say that the anime has given CDPR a second chance. We are grateful to [Studio] Trigger for giving us the chance to enjoy the story of V and Johnny Silverhand after watching the anime,” Satoru said.



Advertisement

With the exception of sci-fi mecha anime SSSS.Dynazenon, Trigger rarely makes follow-up seasons for its anime regardless of how immensely popular they are. Though there are no plans for a second season of Edgerunners, Honma said he’d personally like to continue producing anime in the future with Japanese studios because of the positive feedback Edgerunners received. Personally, I’d vouch for a Witcher anime by animation studio Mappa given its work on epics with Attack on Titan’s final season and the second season of Vinland Saga. That said, Mappa seems fully occupied at the moment so, no rush.

CD Projekt Red

If this news has you down in the dumps, you can take solace in knowing that this blackwall-esque revelation doesn’t mean the end of the cyber rainbow for future projects seeking to expand 2077’s universe. Outside of Phantom Liberty, the first major expansion for 2077 coming out next year (which’ll skip last-gen consoles), a new novel called Cyberpunk 2077: No Coincidence is set to release in August 2023. Similarly to Edgerunners, No Coincidence follows a newly formed ragtag group of misfits who are tasked with smuggling an artifact from a Militech convoy.



Advertisement

If waiting until next year proves too much for you, you can always check out comics for the game that are set to release next month, or play the original Cyberpunk tabletop games from R. Talsorian Games.