News

Custom Black PS5s Go On Sale, Then Don't, After Website Claims "Credible Threats To [Their] Safety"

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:ps5
ps5sup3r5
2
SUP3R5 could only provide a render of the promised work, which would also void the controller’s warranty.
Image: SUP3R5

Last week, a website popped up promising to sell brand new PS5 consoles that would be purchased, painted black, then resold for a $100 premium. That’s no longer going to happen.

SUP3R5 began taking orders—priced at $649—for these black PS5s on January 8 and claimed to have quickly sold out. This should have been the point at which orders started being fulfilled for the promised “Spring 2021" shipping date, but with customer’s money now in the bank, only a few days later this statement was issued claiming “credible threats” to the team’s safety.

Illustration for article titled Custom Black PS5s Go On Sale, Then Dont, After Website Claims Credible Threats To [Their] Safety
Screenshot: Twitter
That message was tweeted out over the weekend before the team’s entire Twitter account was then taken down.

As techradar report, some purchasers have gotten their promised refunds, while others are still waiting.

While SUP3R5&#39;s website remains up, its twitter account has been deleted.
Screenshot: Twitter
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

DISCUSSION

berfince
Berfince

Are we saying this was a scam or are we saying people with internet connections are the worst ?