Steam made the move from US currency to the local dollarydoo in Australia today, and all publishers had to do to ensure a smooth transition was tick a box saying they now supported the Australian dollar. Loads of them, including Microsoft and Konami, forgot.



As Kotaku Australia have catalogued, plenty of big games on Steam aren’t currently available to purchase because “if developers didn’t set a region specific price for that currency, their games couldn’t be sold in those regions.”

At time of publication, here’s a list of games that are suddenly unavailable to Aussie Steam users:

Warhammer: Vermintide 2, Undertale, Return of the Obra Dinn, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Night in the Woods, Tabletop Simulator, Dream Daddy, Age of Empires 2: HD, Don’t Starve Together, Celeste, Factorio, Ori and the Blind Forest, Fable Anniversary, Quantum Break, Rise of Nations, The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth, Gunpoint, Super Hexagon, The Wolf Among Us, Sam & Max and Torchlight.

Someone at Microsoft (Ori and the Blind Forest, Fable Anniversary, Quantum Break, Rise of Nations) screwed up. Also affected:

Owlcat Games, the maker of Pathfinder: Kingmaker, remembered to set a local price for their season pass - but not the game itself. So you can buy future content, just not the game that comes with it.

Advertisement

Whoops.

Oh, and Konami forgot too, rendering every single game the publisher has ever released on PC, from Metal Gear Solids to Pro Evolution Soccers, unavailable.

There’s a full list of games and publishers over at Kotaku Australia.