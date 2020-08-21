Crysis Remastered Comes Out In September, For Real This Time, Probably

Image : Crytek

After lots of leaks, confusion, and backtracking, Crysis Remastered finally has a new release date and it’s coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC on September 18.



The remaster, which is only of the first game in the series and doesn’t include any multiplayer, will have a number of graphical updates like ray-traced reflections and 8K textures. Crytek, which co-developed the remaster with Saber Interactive, the studio behind The Witcher 3's Switch port, released a new tech trailer comparing the new version to the original released in 2007:

Crysis Remastered originally leaked back in April, with Crytek immediately confirming the game was coming out in the summer. Then in late June the release date for the game leaked on the Microsoft Store. The game was set to arrive on July 23 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch, but following the leak fans were so dismayed over the look of the remaster as it appeared in the leaked screenshots and trailer Crytek decided to delay the game. While the Switch version still came out as planned, the studio decided it would take some extra time to polish the remaster.

It looks like the game if finally ready to come out for real this time. But if you want to play Crysis Remastered on Steam you’ll have to wait. While the original series is all available to play on Valve’s storefront, the remaster is launching as an Epic Games Store exclusive.