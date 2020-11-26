Black Friday Is Almost Here!
The Inventory team is rounding up deals you don’t want to miss, now through Cyber Monday. Click here to browse!
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Crusader Kings III's New Ruler Designer Is, Ahem, Very Nice

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:crusader kings III
crusader kings IIIcrusader kingspcparadox interactivekotaku core
7
Save
Illustration for article titled iCrusader Kings IIIs/i New Ruler Designer Is, Ahem, Very Nice
Screenshot: Kotaku

Crusader Kings III got a free update this week, introducing a new “ruler designer” that lets you completely customise the leader you begin the game with. From their beards to their sexuality to their statistics.

Advertisement

It’s all very personal and cool, but let’s just focus on those statistics for a second, which can be pushed way higher than characters would normally achieve in the game.

undefined
Screenshot: Kotaku
Advertisement
undefined
Screenshot: Kotaku
undefined
Screenshot: Kotaku
G/O Media may get a commission
AirPods Pro
AirPods Pro

Nice.

Thanks @mickssecretlair!

MORE CRUSADER KINGS III:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

All The Big Pokémon Games, Ranked From Worst To Best

WWE Crackdown On Wrestlers' Twitch Accounts Is Causing A Lot Of Drama

Let's Rank The Assassin's Creed Games, Worst To Best

Counter-Strike Player Says He’s Been Offered Thousands For Match Fixing

DISCUSSION

wombat23
wombat23

i was unaware Robert Steinhardt is as good in combat as he is with a violin.