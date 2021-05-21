Crusader Kings III’s First Major Expansion Lets Monarchs Hold Court In Style

Image : Paradox Interactive

Royal Court, the first large expansion for Crusader Kings III, was announced today during PDXCON Remixed. No release date was revealed, but Paradox shared details about the new expansion. Get ready to run your royal court and deal with the day-to-day life of being king.

The new expansion adds a full royal court, which is visually represented in the game. Players will have to manage their courts, dealing with vassals and courtiers and other royal-related problems. Players will also be able to upgrade their court, serving better food and adding fancier decoration to impress rivals and allies.



Here’s the full list of features Paradox is adding with Royal Court:



Inspired People: Talented artists, craftspeople, and thinkers can work on new projects, adding treasures and artifacts to your court.

Talented artists, craftspeople, and thinkers can work on new projects, adding treasures and artifacts to your court. Hybrid Cultures : Make the most of a multicultural realm, developing a new way of life that is specifically adapted to your population and geography.

: Make the most of a multicultural realm, developing a new way of life that is specifically adapted to your population and geography. Cultural Divergence : split from your traditional culture, adapting it into something new that better fits your aspirations.

: split from your traditional culture, adapting it into something new that better fits your aspirations. Throne Room: A visual representation of your royal court will reflect all the accumulated majesty and prestige of your dynasty.

A visual representation of your royal court will reflect all the accumulated majesty and prestige of your dynasty. Hold Court: Interact with vassals and courtiers as they come to you with their problems, seeking a royal judgment.

Interact with vassals and courtiers as they come to you with their problems, seeking a royal judgment. Grandeur: Increase the quality of life at your court with fancier trappings and better food, all the better to impress your rivals and attract higher quality guests.

Back in March, Paradox announced and released a small DLC for Crusader Kings III that was Viking-themed. While that was a cool bit of content, it was much smaller and focused on one specific group. This new Royal Court expansion is bigger, adding more features to the overall game. Paradox says that, when this expansion comes out, the game will also receive a big, free update alongside it, which will include a new culture interface.



While there is no official release date for the expansion just yet, the original game is more than good enough to warrant checking out if you haven’t already. But don’t take my word for it. Instead, read this wonderful review of Crusader Kings III by our own Luke Plunkett.



