Crusader Kings III, As Told By Steam Reviews

If you want to know if a game is good or bad, you read its Steam reviews—except in the case of Crusader Kings III. If you want to hear a whooooooooole lot about incest within dynastic families, then you read Steam reviews of Crusader Kings III.



Crusader Kings III, the long-awaited sequel to one of the best games ever to cause thousands of deaths by suffocation under piles of menus, came out yesterday. Kotaku’s resident strategy buff Luke Plunkett gave it his kingly seal of approval, saying that he would “recommend Crusader Kings III to Crusader Kings II fans, obviously. But also to Civilization and Total War fans. To people who play The Sims. Or visual novels. Or Bioware RPGS.” This broad appeal comes through in the relationship-driven grand strategy game’s Steam reviews as well. Some reviewers are crunching numbers and evaluating it exclusively as a sequel to its beloved (but convoluted) predecessor, while others are coming at it with fresh eyes and discovering a storytelling engine for the ages—one whose interface is inviting, rather than a gargantuan, writhing rat king of systems.

Oh, and they’re all doing incest. Just really impressive amounts of incest.

