CROSSNIQ+ is a tile-matching puzzle game set to come to Switch later this year. It’s got an early 2000s bubblegum aesthetic that really pops and a great soundtrack. As for the puzzle elements and competitive play potential, there’s an earlier build of the game on itch.io you can check out.
