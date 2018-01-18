GIF

You know how Half-Life is a first-person shooter? Yeah, here’s a mod for it that transforms the game into a third-person Dragon Ball Z fighting game, complete with the series’ trademark insane battle effects.



It’s called Earth’s Special Forces, and I’ve actually written about it before here on Kotaku. But that was five years ago, and the mod has come a long way since. Just look at this:

The mod is still a work in progress, but you can download and try the latest build here. Note that it’s kinda hard to get your head/hands around, so be patient while learning the ropes.