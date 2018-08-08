Kouji Tajima is a concept artist based in Vancouver. He’s worked on Blade Runner 2049, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and the 2014 Godzilla movie.



As pointed out by Hachima, Tajima recently uploaded art he did at the age of 12. He redid that same drawing at the age of 25.



This is inspiring! Kotaku previously profiled Tajima, who showed how his work improved over the course of fourteen years. Sure, he was born with talent, but he also has a strong work ethic.

This just goes to show that if you draw every day, you will get better. You might not end up doing concept art for major Hollywood films, but you will improve.