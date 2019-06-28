Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

Artist Thomas Romain is one of the few foreigners working in the anime industry in Japan. He’s done art direction on Symphogear and recently designed the mecha for Space Dandy. Today, he’s going to give us building drawing tips. Thanks, Thomas!



Via his Twitter page (follow here, if you like), Romain was kind enough to create—and share—this highly informative how-to:

Image: Thomasintokyo

Image: Thomasintokyo

Image: Thomasintokyo

Image: Thomasintokyo

Romain also created a helpful guide for building interiors:

Image: Thomasintokyo

Image: Thomasintokyo

Image: Thomasintokyo

Image: Thomasintokyo

That last tip is probably the most important.

Do check out Romain’s Twitter for more terrific art and insights. He also creates cool illustrations with his sons.

This article was originally published on April 22, 2015.