Color Japan the way you want to. Artist Surudenise, whom I follow on Twitter, depicts Japan with a Sailor Moonesque colors. Surudenise is self-publishing a coloring book, allowing you to bring your own palette to the streets of Japan. The book, titled Daydreaming in Japan, is out July 30. More on the artist’s site.
