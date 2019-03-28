Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

The original Sailor Moon anime had some seriously stunning backgrounds. Look at those pastels!



Adapted from the popular manga, the Sailor Moon anime debuted in Japan in 1992.

And the artists that worked on it created something really special and truly beautiful.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

The interiors are also terrific.

Advertisement