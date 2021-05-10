Climb Roblox's Giant Man, If You Dare

It does what it says on the tin. Screenshot : Roblox / Kotaku

From Terry Cavanagh, the man behind Super Hexagon, Dicey Dungeons, and VVVVVV, comes a Roblox level about climbing a giant guy that you can play for free right now.

Anyone can make their own game in Roblox, even celebrated indie developers. Fascinated by the free-to-play game development platform that’s enchanted children of all ages around the world, Terry Cavanagh decided to spend a week building an Obby—short for obstacle course—one of Roblox’ most popular genres. That week became three months, and the very impressive Climb the Giant Man Obby was born. Starting from the massive man’s feet, players must traverse 38 stages of obstacles, from moving platforms to a short driving sequence, in order to reach the ultimate goal, the bald spot atop his head.



Now with floating platforms that fly apart when you approach. Screenshot : Roblox / Kotaku

I don’t spend a lot of time playing Roblox, as evidenced by my avatar wearing the same outfit it wore in last year’s article about accounts being hacked and decked out in faux Trump supporter clothing, but when I do play I love a nice obby. Jumping puzzles, disappearing platforms, invisible barriers, red glowing objects that cause instant death—it’s great stuff, and Cavanagh uses it all liberally in his giant man ascent. He’s even got some fidget spinner platforms in there for good measure.

I fell several times here. Screenshot : Roblox / Kotaku

If you’ve ever wondered what’s fun about Roblox, this is it. Just me and a handful of like-minded strangers, cursing at Terry Cavanagh as we plummet to our deaths. If you want to give it a go just head to the level page, hit the play button, and Roblox will walk you through the rest.

Proof! Screenshot : Roblox / Kotaku

I climbed the giant man.