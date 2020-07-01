Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Hackers Are Defacing Roblox Avatars With Trump Paraphernalia

fahey
Mike Fahey
Filed to:Roblox
RobloxhackshackersTrumpDonald TrumpMAGAkotakucore
1
Dramatic recreation.
Screenshot: Roblox (Kotaku

Players of kId-friendly creative place space are discovering their accounts have become inadvertently political, as hackers dress hundreds of users up in pseudo-MAGA gear and inject Donald Trump 2020 campaign messages into their user profiles.

“Ask your parents to vote for Trump this year! #MAGA2020” is the message appearing in more than 1,500 Roblox user profiles currently indexed by Google, three times the number noted by website BleepingComputer when it first noticed the hacking campaign this past Saturday. Along with changing user profile messages, the hacker or hackers are also dressing affected players in a pair of free marketplace items. One is a red “Running of the Bulls” ball cap that looks similar to the “Make America Great Again” hats worn by Trump supporters. The other is an American eagle t-shirt that wouldn’t look out of place airbrushed on the side of a pickup truck.

There are no real MAGA hats available in Roblox.
Screenshot: Roblox
Some hacked users are also reporting pro-Trump messages being sent from their accounts to other Roblox users on their friends list.

Fortunately, it does not seem like those responsible for the hack are changing user account information, so those affected can still log in and fix their stuff. BleepingComputer speculates the hackers are accessing profiles with weak passwords, and suggest users keep theirs complicated and enable two-factor authentication for their accounts.

I reached out to Roblox for comment on this story but have yet to receive a response. Hopefully this malicious attack on a free-to-play gaming platform aimed at 9 to 14 year-olds will not affect voting results come November.

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

