How To Defeat Ultimate Sakapatate in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Somehow, with all the other wild shit happening in the early going in Clair Obscur, a golem made of bits of wood and burlap sacks who beats people to death with his dead partner who’s a living paintbrush comes off as just another day at the office. Problem is, getting caught underestimating that thing is a quick and easy lifehack if you’ve been having trouble getting yourself beaten to a pulp lately.

Still, despite being the “Ultimate Creation” for the paintbrush people, he’s pretty easy to take down with the right preparation. We’ll show you how.

Preparation

As a golem named after the casual French term for potatoes, it should be no surprise to anyone that Ultimate Sakapatate is susceptible to getting roasted. That means bringing Fire. Lots of fire.

That won’t be a problem for Lune, she’s got a main weapon with fire elements (Lighterim), and her Skills have plenty of flame-based options to choose from. For Gustave, he’s gonna be back on his regular bullshit building up to Overdrive, however, set him up with Critical Burn and/or Burning Shots for Pictos/Lumina.

Marking Shot will also synergize nicely with Maelle’s Virtuose mode. Speaking of Maelle, put Spark on her just to have a backup firestarter, and you can take Degagement off of her for this fight, but her goal is gonna be getting in Virtuous and staying there.

Best strategies for victory

So, this guy mostly operates like the other sackboys you’ve been fighting in the Shrine areas, just with some additional firepower. And that’s literal. My dude has a massive tree shield with cannons attached. Still, the most devastating move he’s got, and more than likely the one he’s gonna start with, is swinging his dead partner at the entire team for massive damage. He’ll take two horizontal swings before a ground slam. Dodge the first two, but jump the slam and counter with R2/RT.

Once you’ve got control, your job is largely gonna be setting Maelle up for success. Have Gustave run with Lumiere Assault to get some Overdrive charges. Lune should light him up with any fire skill currently at her disposal. If your dodging skills aren’t great and you need to use her turn to heal after that first attack, use her Free Aim shots to at least inflict Burns, but leave enough AP to perform your heal.





This is all set up for Maelle. With the Burn in effect, hit Swift Stride to switch her to Virtuose Stance, and when her turn rolls back around—hopefully, she’s dodged/parried enough to stack up more AP—use Fleuret Fury to knock a chunk off Mr. Potato Head’s health bar. He’ll probably use his secondary attack in between—shooting balls of electricity from his shield cannons—but that one’s the easiest of his attacks to dodge (just wait for the muzzle flash).

Keep Maelle going; drop Overdrive on him from Gustave once it’s at 10 charges; let Lune continue building up Burns; he’ll eventually Break. Once he does, his shield will actually drop and he’ll expose a big, glowy weak point on his shoulder. Free Aim and destroy that the second it’s unprotected and that’s the end of his shield.

Now you can do some real damage. The strategy largely doesn’t change, but if you get into a situation where Lune needs to heal somebody, let Gustave fire off a Marking Shot so Maelle gets a little extra boost. The big thing to watch out for now is Sakapatate using up a move to activate Full Power, which means its two main attacks do some extra damage. Mess up a dodge now, and you’re paying heavy for it. The good news is that shift uses up a turn, so by the time he’s ready to go, play your cards right, you’ve already put him down for the count for the big XP and the Breaker Picto.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.