Time to give Gandhi a rest.



Via RPS, The University of Cambridge’s Centre for the Study of Existential Risk has released a mod for Civilization V called Superintelligence, which adds some artificial intelligence options to the late-game.



A bad AI ending. 1 / 4

It can be good! But also bad.



Artificial intelligence can initially provide some benefits, and eventually can turn into superintelligence that brings mastery of science to its discoverer. However, if too much artificial intelligence research goes uncontrolled, rogue superintelligence can destroy humanity and bring an instant loss of the game.

Considering the latter is how most of my games end up anyway, what is there to lose.

You can grab the mod here, and it’s recommended to start a new game in the modern era so you can get straight into it.