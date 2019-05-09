Universities are enormous, sprawling places, so it makes sense that if you were going to put one in a city-building game, it should be a much bigger (and more complicated) deal than simply dropping a 3x3 structure on the map and leaving it be.



That’s what I love about Cities: Skyline’s expansions, of which Campus is next in line. Every time Paradox announce one, it makes sense. Whether its nature reserves or theme parks, these are things that when broken out into DLC feel warranted, because the size and complexity of their focus deserves the special attention.

Campus looks no different, turning the old city-building staple of “building a university to increase your education metric” and throwing it in the trash, letting you build an entire campus and setting a range of policies, including a very American-centric focus on sports facilities.

Campus is out on May 21.