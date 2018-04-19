I was happy enough with Cities: Skylines when it was just about building cities, but it’s now adding the ability to construct giant theme parks as well, so cool, why not.



Parklife, an upcoming expansion for the game, adds a bunch of stuff like national parks and theme parks (which you can set ticket prices for and create paths inside), but the most important new thing might be the ability to drop buildings next to pedestrian pathways instead of just roads. This means you can create winding, custom parkland areas (like those shown in the vid above) that have loads of cool buildings, but are free from cars.

You’ll also be able to create entire custom parkland districts, and there are new policies for animal protection and fireworks.

Parklife is out on May 25.