CHOKESLAM!

Screenshot : EA / Lucasfilm / Kotaku / Matthew Riddle

After taking a week off, Snapshots is back. And to make up for the week off, I’ve included more screenshots than usual! Turns out, when you skip a week, you miss a bunch of awesome screenshots. If it’s your birthday, consider it a nice birthday present. Your welcome!



Advertisement

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Screenshot : Scotty Oka (Email)

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Screenshot : Robert Edwards (Email)

Cyberpunk 2077 Screenshot : Sam (Email)

Control Screenshot : John Sitton (Email)

Gran Turismo Sport Screenshot : Heath Gardner (Email)

Far Cry 4 Screenshot : @IliasFeizidis

Advertisement

Grand Theft Auto V Screenshot : @The_MrBeats

Resident Evil 7 Screenshot : @xclarelouise

Advertisement

Marvel’s The Avengers Screenshot : @RiffianGaming

Red Dead Redemption II Screenshot : @xNEKOMANCERx_

Advertisement

Horizon: Zero Dawn Screenshot : @WolrdviewVP

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : @jabivgp

Advertisement

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Screenshot : Matthew Riddle (Email)

Robo Undertaker is here and ready to slam you all to Hell.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.



Advertisement