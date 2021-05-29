Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Culture

CHOKESLAM!

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Illustration for article titled CHOKESLAM!
Screenshot: EA / Lucasfilm / Kotaku / Matthew Riddle

After taking a week off, Snapshots is back. And to make up for the week off, I’ve included more screenshots than usual! Turns out, when you skip a week, you miss a bunch of awesome screenshots. If it’s your birthday, consider it a nice birthday present. Your welcome!

Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Screenshot: Scotty Oka (Email)
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Screenshot: Robert Edwards (Email)
Cyberpunk 2077
Screenshot: Sam (Email)
Control
Screenshot: John Sitton (Email)
Gran Turismo Sport
Screenshot: Heath Gardner (Email)
Far Cry 4
Screenshot: @IliasFeizidis
Grand Theft Auto V
Screenshot: @The_MrBeats
Resident Evil 7
Screenshot: @xclarelouise
Marvel’s The Avengers
Screenshot: @RiffianGaming
Red Dead Redemption II
Screenshot: @xNEKOMANCERx_
Horizon: Zero Dawn
Screenshot: @WolrdviewVP
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: @jabivgp
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Screenshot: Matthew Riddle (Email)

Robo Undertaker is here and ready to slam you all to Hell.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info. Here’s some more info about submitting a screenshot.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

