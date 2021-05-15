Babies Love High Kicks

This week on Snapshots get ready for some action ! Get ready for some speed! Get ready for some... dead birds? Sure. That too. This week has some great screenshots from games like Resident Evil Village, New Pokemon Snap, and Far Cry 4.



Horizon: Zero Dawn Screenshot : Heath Gardner (Email)

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : Scotty Oka (Email)

New Pokemon Snap Screenshot : Chris Blume (Email)

Far Cry 4 Screenshot : @IliasFeizidis

Resident Evil Village Screenshot : @H3athengamer

MotoGP 2021 Screenshot : @ChrisInSession

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Photo : @PatmanVP

A Plague Tale Screenshot : @z3rr3r

Resident Evil Village Screenshot : @crisg_art

Death Stranding Screenshot : @Ghostface_Chill

“KICK MORE! MORE KICKS!” Kid, I’m tired. Give me a moment to drink some more Monster and take a wicked piss. Then, only then, can I kick some more dudes.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.



