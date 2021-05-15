Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Snapshots

Babies Love High Kicks

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Illustration for article titled Babies Love High Kicks
Screenshot: @Ghostface_Chill

This week on Snapshots get ready for some action! Get ready for some speed! Get ready for some... dead birds? Sure. That too. This week has some great screenshots from games like Resident Evil Village, New Pokemon Snap, and Far Cry 4.

Horizon: Zero Dawn
Horizon: Zero Dawn
Screenshot: Heath Gardner (Email)
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: Scotty Oka (Email)
New Pokemon Snap
New Pokemon Snap
Screenshot: Chris Blume (Email)
Far Cry 4
Far Cry 4
Screenshot: @IliasFeizidis
Resident Evil Village
Resident Evil Village
Screenshot: @H3athengamer
MotoGP 2021
MotoGP 2021
Screenshot: @ChrisInSession
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Photo: @PatmanVP
A Plague Tale
A Plague Tale
Screenshot: @z3rr3r
Resident Evil Village
Resident Evil Village
Screenshot: @crisg_art
Death Stranding
Death Stranding
Screenshot: @Ghostface_Chill
“KICK MORE! MORE KICKS!” Kid, I’m tired. Give me a moment to drink some more Monster and take a wicked piss. Then, only then, can I kick some more dudes.

 .

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info. Here’s some more info about submitting a screenshot.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

rtheolewis
RTLewis

Does Capcom force the copyright into all RE: Village screenshots? Gross.