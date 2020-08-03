Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastChina

China Just Held Its Biggest Gaming Expo In Person

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:china joy
china joychinakotakueast
Save
Illustration for article titled China Just Held Its Biggest Gaming Expo In Person
Screenshot: Life of Wayne
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
PrevNextView All

While E3 and the Tokyo Game Show have been was canceled, China just held its biggest game expo, China Joy, complete with booths, demo stations, and cosplayers.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Oh, yes, people were told to mask up.

G/O Media may get a commission
Cotton Face Masks (5-Pack)

China Joy kicked off on July 31. When preregistering, visitors had to submit their health codes to show they were covid-free. The codes, tracked via app, tell whether an individual has tested positive for novel coronavirus. Upon entering the show, there were also temperature checks and hand sanitizing stations. Security guards patrolled the floor, reminding people to wear masks.

Advertisement

Attendance was down due to the novel coronavirus, but the show still drew around 400 exhibitors and spawned an area of 125,000 square meters.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Parts of the show floor did look very crowded!

Advertisement

Doesn’t look like social distancing is possible near the Bilibili booth.

Advertisement

There were cosplayers—and not all of them were in masks. On July 31, when China Joy 2020 opened its doors, the entire country of China says it reported 105 new covid cases.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Let’s Rank The Civilization Games, Worst To Best

The 12 Best Games on PlayStation Now

The Week In Games: Fall Guys Horizons

After Eight Years, Space Quest's Spiritual Reboot Is Playable

DISCUSSION