China Just Held Its Biggest Gaming Expo In Person

Screenshot : Life of Wayne

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

While E3 and the Tokyo Game Show have been was canceled , China just held its biggest game expo, China Joy, complete with booths, demo stations, and cosplayers.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Oh, yes, people were told to mask up.

China Joy kicked off on July 31. When preregistering, visitors had to submit their health codes to show they were covid-free. The codes, tracked via app, tell whether an individual has tested positive for novel coronavirus. Upon entering the show, t here were also temperature checks and hand sanitizing stations. Security guards patrolled the floor, reminding people to wear masks.

Advertisement

Attendance was down due to the novel coronavirus, but the show still drew around 400 exhibitors and spawned an area of 125,000 square meters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Parts of the show floor did look very crowded!

Advertisement

Doesn’t look like social distancing is possible near the Bilibili booth.

Advertisement

There were cosplayers—and not all of them were in masks. On July 31, when China Joy 2020 opened its doors, the entire country of China says it reported 105 new covid cases.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement