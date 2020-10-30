Check Out These Resident Evil 2 Collectible Statues, Each Priced At $1,349

Starting next year, Prime 1 Studio is releasing a pair of limited-edition Resident Evil 2 statutes, featuring Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield blasting zombies.
The Claire statue is 21.6 inches high, weighing 40.5 pounds, while the Leon one is 23 inches and 46 pounds. They are priced at $1,349 and will be out internationally.
As seen in the official photos, while they are individual pieces, the statues are complementary and can be placed together.
They are rather gruesome!
But look at all the impressive details.
This isn’t the only, big and pricey Capcom-themed statue from Prime 1 of late. At this year’s Tokyo Game Show, a highly-realistic Devil May Cry one was announced.
DISCUSSION
Ooo, $2700 set of bookends.