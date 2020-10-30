Vote 2020 graphic
Kotaku East

Check Out These Resident Evil 2 Collectible Statues, Each Priced At $1,349

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:resident evil
resident evilresident evil 2kotakueastjapancapcomprime 1 studio
3
Photo: Prime 1 Studio
Kotaku East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond.
Starting next year, Prime 1 Studio is releasing a pair of limited-edition Resident Evil 2 statutes, featuring Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield blasting zombies.

The Claire statue is 21.6 inches high, weighing 40.5 pounds, while the Leon one is 23 inches and 46 pounds. They are priced at $1,349 and will be out internationally.

As seen in the official photos, while they are individual pieces, the statues are complementary and can be placed together.

Photo: Prime 1 Studio

They are rather gruesome!

Photo: Prime 1 Studio
Photo: Prime 1 Studio

But look at all the impressive details.

Photo: Prime 1 Studio
Photo: Prime 1 Studio

This isn’t the only, big and pricey Capcom-themed statue from Prime 1 of late. At this year’s Tokyo Game Show, a highly-realistic Devil May Cry one was announced.

Photo: Prime 1 Studio
Photo: Prime 1 Studio
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

DISCUSSION

Arai-the fly on the wall

Ooo, $2700 set of bookends.