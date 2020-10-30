Check Out These Resident Evil 2 Collectible Statues, Each Priced At $1,349

Photo : Prime 1 Studio

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

Starting next year, Prime 1 Studio is releasing a pair of limited-edition Resident Evil 2 statutes , featuring Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield blasting zombies.



Advertisement

The Claire statue is 21.6 inches high, weighing 40.5 pounds , while the Leon one is 23 inches and 46 pounds . They are priced at $1,349 and will be out internationally .

As seen in the official photos, while they are individual pieces, the statues are complementary and can be placed together.



Advertisement

Photo : Prime 1 Studio

They are rather gruesome!

Photo : Prime 1 Studio

Photo : Prime 1 Studio

But look at all the impressive details.

Photo : Prime 1 Studio

Advertisement

Photo : Prime 1 Studio

This isn’t the only, big and pricey Capcom-themed statue from Prime 1 of late. At this year’s Tokyo Game Show, a highly-realistic Devil May Cry one was announced.

Advertisement

Photo : Prime 1 Studio