Did you know that May 9 is Goku Day in Japan? There is a good reason why today is the best day to celebrate the Dragon Ball hero.



In Japanese, five (五) is “go” and nine (九) is “kyuu” or “ku.” Voilà, “Goku”! While not an official holiday (dammit), people are using the tag #悟空の日 (Goku no Hi or “Goku Day”) to post fan art and share their appreciation for the Super Saiyan.

