Call Of Duty: Warzone Glitch Lets Players Slither Around Like Snakes

A new glitch in Call of Duty: Warzone makes players look like they’re prone even when they’re not, causing absurd-looking moments (see above) and lots of grief as players get shot by opponents they can’t see.



If you’ve recently been killed in a Warzone match by someone you couldn’t see it’s probably because you weren’t being careful. However, there’s also a non-zero chance it’s be cause the person who shot you was semi-invisible. A growing number of players report encountering opponents who are bugged such that they look like they’re lying on the ground, even though they’re actually standing upright and shooting. Possibly at you.

Unofficially dubbed the “sn ake” glitch, more and more instances of it are popping up on YouTube and the game’s subreddit, with players equally baffled and perturbed as they get got by people crawling on the ground.

“Me and my friends encountered this glitch in all of our 4 games last night and it’s basically impossible to kill someone in the glitch if they are behind cover because they are standing on their screen but they are prone on your screen,” wrote Reddit user SullyOHB in one of the more extensive looks at the glitch.

It’s not clear yet what causes the glitch or if Infinity Ward is planning a fix. Last month the studio temporarily removed helicopters from the game after it was discovered that they could spawn under the game’s map and shoot people from underneath with impunity. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s fourth season gets underway later this week on June 3.

