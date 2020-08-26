Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Out November 13

Screenshot : Activision

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will have a full campaign, multiplayer, and Zombies mode when it releases this November.

The game, which was originally teased last week and has had several leaks since, was officially revealed today during a special event mode inside Warzone. According to the game’s Battle.net store listing, the direct sequel to the original Black Ops will take place in the 1980s with players crisscrossing the globe and fighting with late Cold War-era weapons. It also looks like mu ltiplayer will feature vehicles, while zombies coop is also returning.

In addition to a $60 version, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will also be released as a $70 “cross-gen” bundle that lets players upgrade to the next-gen version of the game. That puts it line with other cross-gen games like NBA2K21 that will require players to pay to upgrade to the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions rather than being able to unlock them for free.

Cold War will also have an early access beta for people who pre-order, but the dates for when that will take place haven’t been revealed yet.