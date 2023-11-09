Here's When You Can Start Playing Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer And Zombies

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is out November 10 and almost everything about it is unnecessarily confusing to figure out, from when it goes live to what it includes. Even the name is a labyrinth to untangle. Here’s when you can get started unraveling its violent mess of content and file installations for yourself.



When do Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer and Zombies go live?

Modern Wafare 3's multiplayer releases on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 beginning on November 9 at 6:00 a.m. ET for those who live in New Zealand. If you’re on Xbox, you can set your region to that in the settings menu and begin playing. According to the Activision blog, everyone else will have to wait until the game is officially live in their region:



Sydney - 4:00 p.m. AEDT on Nov. 9

on Nov. 9 Tokyo - 2:00 p.m. JST on Nov. 9

on Nov. 9 London - 5:00 am. GMT on Nov. 9

on Nov. 9 Los Angeles - 9:00 p.m. PT on November 9

on November 9 New York - 12:00 a.m. ET on Nov. 10

On PC, the game will go live everywhere at the same time. That’s midnight on the East Coast or 9:00 p.m. PST on the West Coast, whether you’re playing on Steam or Battle.net.

What does Modern Warfare 3 include?

Believe it or not, Modern Warfare 3 includes the brief single-player campaign, multiplayer mode, Zombies, and seasonal content. Everything is now downloaded through the Call of Duty HQ launcher and Modern Warfare 2 items carry over to it and into Modern Warfare 3's multiplayer.

Multiplayer will include the following modes: Domination, Ground War, Hardpoint, Kill Confirmed, Team Deathmatch. It will also bring back 16 Modern Warfare 2 maps from the original 2009 game. Zombies, meanwhile, won’t be round-based. Instead, it will be a PvE open-world mode with up to eight teams of three players each.

At launch, Modern Warfare 3 will have a pre-season pass that lets you earn unlocks up through military rank level 55. The game’s full first season 1 won’t go live until sometime in December. When it does, the game will get three additional maps and cross over with Warzone 2.

