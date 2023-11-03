Here Are All Of Modern Warfare III’s Campaign Missions

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, not to be confused with the 2011 game of the same name, doesn’t officially launch until November 10 on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. But if you preordered the game you can get early access to the single-player campaign, which contains a total of 15 missions.

This Modern Warfare 3 Gameplay Feature Spices Up A Weak Campaign CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video This Modern Warfare 3 Gameplay Feature Spices Up A Weak Campaign

This Modern Warfare 3 Gameplay Feature Spices Up A Weak Campaign CC Share Subtitles Off

English This Modern Warfare 3 Gameplay Feature Spices Up A Weak Campaign

Read More: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Is A Massive Install

Pre-order Modern Warfare III: Amazon | Best Buy | GameStop

Advertisement

Modern Warfare III is about the same length as previous Call of Duty games. VGC reports that the single-player campaign will run you about 3-4 hours long, while Dexerto claims it’s upwards of 5-7 hours depending on your difficulty setting. Some missions are quite short, while others are longer with more open-ended approaches to combat scenarios, letting you shoot, stealth, or mix the two together while cooperating with your NPC squadmates to get the job done. Either way, what you get in Modern Warfare III isn’t too out of the ordinary, even if some players suggest the pacing makes it seem quicker than usual.

Advertisement

You’ll earn rewards for successfully finishing each of the 15 missions that you can use in multiplayer modes when it launches on November 10. The rewards range from cosmetics like calling cards and emblems, operators, blueprints, and double XP tokens for player and weapon progression.

Advertisement

Below is the full single-player mission list, as well as the campaign rewards:

All CoD: Modern Warfare III Campaign Missions

Operation 627

Precious Cargo

Reactor

Payload

Deep Cover

Passenger

Crash Site

Flashpoint

Oligarch

Highrise

Frozen Tundra

Gora Dam

Danger Close

Trojan Horse

Countdown

All CoD: Modern Warfare III Campaign Mission Rewards

Breather calling card

30-minute double player XP token

30-minute double weapon XP token

Corso operator

Ghillie Guy calling card

30-minute XP token

30-minute weapon XP token

Pathfinder operator

Toxic Drip calling card

1-hour double player XP token

1-hour double weapon XP token

Doc operator

Skull Rhapsody calling card

1-hour double player XP token

1-hour double weapon XP token

Jabber operator

Campaign completion emblem

Weapon blueprint

Read More: Xbox Startup Screen Is Now Full-Page Modern Warfare III Ad

Modern Warfare III has had a curious rollout, despite not officially being out yet. Xbox consoles have been bombarded with massive ads taking up the entire startup screen, while PS5 users keep getting harassed by an error saying they need to insert the Modern Warfare II disc. And making matters worse, the game requires some 200GB to install across both PlayStation and Xbox platforms. Now that’s a sizable download.

Advertisement

Pre-order Modern Warfare III: Amazon | Best Buy | GameStop

.



