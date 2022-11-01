Call of Duty is a grind, and Modern Warfare 2 is no exception. The latest entry in the hit war crime simulator series is full of passes to rank up and boondoggles to unlock. Want to play with a fully customized M4? It’s gonna take a while. Fortunately, players have discovered an incredibly lucrative weapon XP farm to speed things up. The only problem is it’s far from the easiest maneuver to pull off.



The trick requires hopping on top of an enemy armored vehicle and tossing a suppression mine inside. Succeed and you’ll be rapidly rewarded with over 40,000 XP. Fail and you’ll have stunted your kill death ratio and wasted an entire match for nothing. Here’s the XP farm exploit, discovered yesterday on Reddit, in action via MW2CODHub:

Basically, the suppressor is constantly re-triggered by any inhabitants driving the tank, giving additional XP each time. There are obvious problems though. First of all, you need to find an enemy tank. Second, you need to successfully place the mine, which has a long cooldown in-between uses. Finally, you need to do it all without getting killed by any number of enemies just waiting to pick you off.

The tanks spawn in Invasion mode, and since those matches litter AI-controlled allies and opponents across giant maps, it’s a bit easier to find openings amid the chaos. Still, you have to get a lucky with when and where the tanks spawn. The one bit of good news is that Invasion is already one of the most efficient modes for farming XP in the game. Even if you don’t have luck with the tanks, you can try to find spawn points and pick off big groups of AI enemies for a decent amount of XP.

And if you do see a tank during your travels, you now know what to do. The tank XP farm might not be the most practical, but it definitely seems like one of the best feeling ways to level up. At least until Activision potentially patches it out.



