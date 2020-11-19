Burger King Trades Buns For More Meat

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

As video game news site Famitsu.com reports, Burger King is rolling out a new limited-time “Extreme” burger in Japan.



Called Extreme Chou (超, meaning “super”, “ultra” or “extreme”) One Pound Beef Burger, the 510 gram burger features four beef patties and no buns, clocking in 1,236 kcal.

Priced at 1,400 yen ($13.44) , the burger will only be available between November 20 and December 3 in Japan. Those who order the burger will get a sticker that reads, “I did it. Extreme Chou One Pound Beef Burger.”



This isn’t the first all-meat no-bun burger, either, and over the years, we’ve seen a variety of non-bun burgers, whether that’s Camembert cheese, tomato slices, or ramen noodles for buns.