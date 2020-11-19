Black Friday Is Almost Here!
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastSnacks

Burger King Trades Buns For More Meat

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:burgers
burgersjapankotakueast
4
Gif: バーガーキング・ジャパン公式
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
As video game news site Famitsu.com reports, Burger King is rolling out a new limited-time “Extreme” burger in Japan.

Called Extreme Chou (超, meaning “super”, “ultra” or “extreme”) One Pound Beef Burger, the 510 gram burger features four beef patties and no buns, clocking in 1,236 kcal.

Priced at 1,400 yen ($13.44), the burger will only be available between November 20 and December 3 in Japan. Those who order the burger will get a sticker that reads, “I did it. Extreme Chou One Pound Beef Burger.” 

This isn’t the first all-meat no-bun burger, either, and over the years, we’ve seen a variety of non-bun burgers, whether that’s Camembert cheese, tomato slices, or ramen noodles for buns.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

DISCUSSION

simulord
SimuLord

As much as I rail against the coarse barbarity of the 21st century...

...I’m still from a white trash American family, and my childhood sees this sort of thing and goes full Beavis and Butt-head. huh huh huh huh that was cool huh huh.

(yes, I know this is Kotaku East. This is still America’s fault somehow. We gave them the idea.)