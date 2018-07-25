Dom Dom Burger, Japan’s first fast-food hamburger chain, has rolled out a limited edition cheeseburger, which features two beef patties, onions, tomato, a slice of yellow cheese and Camembert cheese for buns. Goodness.
That’s right, thick slices of Camembert cheese take the place of buns. No doubt Dom Dom Burger is offering such a strange burger because it has to compete with behemoths like McDonald’s.
The burger itself is 980 yen ($8.82), and there are meal deals with a drink and fries. The Camembert Burger will be available until August 31.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Supposedly, it’s good if you are into cheese, burgers and calories.
Kotaku East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.