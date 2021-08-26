Previously a Nintendo Switch exclusive, Bravely Default II is coming to PC via Steam on September 2, Square Enix announced today. This marks the first time the classic JRPG-inspired series has come to a non-Nintendo, non-smartphone platform.

Bravely Default II originally came out in February of this year and despite my problems with it, I had a pleasant time strolling down JRPG-memory lane thanks to its conventional structure and dense job system. The character models are weird looking and the back half is grindy as heck, but its unique blend of overpowered character classes are some of the best in the series. Now PC players will finally get a chance to experience the good and the bad as well.

Despite being called Bravely Default II, it’s actually the third main game in the series. The first game came to 3DS in Japan as Flying Fairy in 2012. An expanded version called For the Sequel was also released and then brought to the US two years later by popular demand as Bravely Default. Bravely Second: End Layer then came out a few years later, while in Japan the series got some mobile spin-offs as well.

This is the first time the decade-old series has made it to PC, though the leap makes sense and in recent years Square Enix has ported more and more of its games there. Unlike the others, Bravely Default II was also made in Unreal Engine, which probably made the process a lot more feasible this time around. Only time will tell if the game remains a Switch console exclusive or if we’ll eventually see it elsewhere.



Octopath Traveler also began life as a Switch exclusive, but eventually made it to PC and even Xbox where it was a day-one Game Pass game. Hopefully, the fairies have something similar in store for Square’s latest old-school JRPG.