New Bravely Default Announced For Mobile In Japan

More lovely Bravely Default key art. Screenshot : Square Enix

Square Enix has revealed a new Bravely Default. Called Bravely Default: Brilliant Lights, the game marks the franchise’s tenth anniversary.



Can you believe it’s been ten years? I can’t!



The official trailer, which can be seen below, shows off the Bravely’s familiar Bravely and Default command-battle system and features Bravely Second style art. Raita Kazama is once again doing the key art and the character design, while Keiichi Ajiro, who has writing credits on the first game and Bravely Second, has penned an original story for Brilliant Lights. All this is good news for longtime fans of the Bravely series.



Heading for iOS and Android, it is, as you’ve probably guessed, free to play with in-game item purchases, so your mileage may very depending on your opinion of those mechanics.



Check out the debut trailer below:



Whaddaya think? Looks nice, no?



According to Famitsu, the closed beta test for the Android version will kick off soon for Japanese players.



No release date has yet been announced for Brilliant Lights, and there is no word yet on an international version. ( Hopefully, it will get an international release, but that’s not definite.) There is, however, an official Twitter account, which you can follow should you be into that sort of thing. (Note the account is Japanese-language only.)



The first Bravely Default was originally released in Japan on the Nintendo 3DS in 2012, and was followed by a direct sequel. Bravely Default II, which is set in a new world, was released earlier this year.



Today, it was also announced that the Bravely series has, to date, sold over 3 million copies (that number also includes digital copies).



