Things have moved real fast for Bowsette. There is a Charge.org “Bowsette is Real” page hoping to make the character cannon. That’s not all. Next month in Japan, there will be a Bowsette gathering with fan art and cosplay.



The name of the event is Oukan Keikaku: Kuppa Hime Onrii Ibento or “Crown Plan: Bowsette Only Event.”

According to its official page (via Hachima and SoraNews), the event will be held on October 27 at the Kawasaki Municipal Industrial Promotion Hall, just south of Tokyo.

Twitter user Sumihii first announced the event a few days ago. (Note: the event image below incorrectly stats October 28.)

The event will start at 12:30 pm. There will be doujinshi (fan-made comics) and from 3:30 pm, crossplay cosplay (men dressing up as female characters). There won’t be an official event catalogue and registering for cosplay is free.

I’d imagine this event is going to be popular. Just a guess!