Borderlands 3 Adds Crossplay, Increases Level Cap

Borderlands 3 might be nearly two yea rs old, but Gearbox is still supporting the popular first-person looter-shooter. A large update today adds crossplay, increases the level cap, and brings a few quality of life changes and improvements too.



The big star of today’s update is crossplay between consoles, PC, Mac, and Stadia. Users on these platforms will now be able to loot and shoot together in harmony. However, as announced by Randy Pitchford last month, the much-requested feature is not available on PS4 or PS5, though all the other parts of this update are available on Sony’s console. No specific reason was given for why crossplay was removed from the PS4 and PS5 ports of the game. Many players have speculated that it has something to do with the costs Sony charges for adding the feature, which was first revealed in court documents released during the trial between Epic and Apple. 2K, Gearbox, and Sony have yet to officially say why crossplay was not added to Borderlands 3 on PlayStation.



While crossplay is the big news here, the update also increases the level cap by seven, letting vault hunters reach level 72. More skill points are always good!



Another big part of the update is the ability to play previous seasonal events whenever you want. Previously, these free events were only accessible in-game for a limited time. Now, via a new option at the main menu, players can hop into any seasonal event whenever they want and collect the exclusive loot that each event contains. Gearbox also explained that any progress players have made on seasonal challenges won’t be reset and players will be allowed to re-earn previously collected loot too.

More Borderlands is coming early next year, with the recent reveal of the upcoming Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, a fantasy-themed spin-off title set in the Borderlands universe. It will star Tiny Tina and a new cast of characters voiced by folks like Will Arnett, Wanda Sykes, and Andy Samberg. It’s out early 2022 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and PC.

