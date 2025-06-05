Get Every Borderlands Game And All The DLC For Only $35 On Steam

In September, Borderlands 4—the next main entry in the popular first-person looter-shooter series—launches on consoles and PC. As a Borderlands sicko, I’m very excited. And if you’ve been wanting to replay the older games or check out some of the spin-offs or DLC you might have missed over the years, a new Steam sale is here to help.

The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: August 2023 Edition CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: August 2023 Edition

The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: August 2023 Edition CC Share Subtitles Off

English The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: August 2023 Edition

On June 5, a totally day quiet news day with nothing big happening like, say, the launch of a new Nintendo console, 2K and Gearbox announced a big Borderlands sale on Steam. Over on Valve’s digital PC gaming storefront, you can grab almost the entire franchise for just $35. The only thing missing from this massive bundle are Wonderlands and Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep. But that’s not a big deal as Wonderlands isn’t really a Borderlands game and Dragon Keep is just a standalone version of the excellent Borderlands 2 DLC of the same name.

Advertisement

Everything else, including Tales from the Borderlands, New Tales, and all the DLC for all the games, including Director’s Cut and Designer’s Cut for Borderlands 3, is included in this massive bundle. It’s only available for the next two weeks and then goes away on June 19, though, so don’t miss out on this great deal.

Advertisement

Oh, and if you just want Borderlands 2, you can get that for free right now on Steam. That offer is also available until June 19. Many consider this the best entry in the series, though I’m more a fan of Borderlands 3. Either way, it’s a great game to snag for free.

Advertisement

And if you just want one specific game or DLC, well, they are all on sale on Steam separately, too. Even Wonderlands and Dragon Keep!

.

