Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page
News

Get Every Borderlands Game And All The DLC For Only $35 On Steam

Borderlands 2 is free on Steam for the next two weeks as well

nintendo
By
Zack Zwiezen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Get Every Borderlands Game And All The DLC For Only $35 On Steam
Image: Gearbox / Kotaku

In September, Borderlands 4—the next main entry in the popular first-person looter-shooter series—launches on consoles and PC. As a Borderlands sicko, I’m very excited. And if you’ve been wanting to replay the older games or check out some of the spin-offs or DLC you might have missed over the years, a new Steam sale is here to help.

Suggested Reading

Don't Make This Mistake When Setting Up Your Switch 2
Legendary Producer Timbaland's Next Artist Will Be AI-Generated
Cyberpunk 2077 Devs Refuse To Stop Making The Game Better As They Tease Another Massive Patch
The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: August 2023 Edition
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Don't Make This Mistake When Setting Up Your Switch 2
Legendary Producer Timbaland's Next Artist Will Be AI-Generated
Cyberpunk 2077 Devs Refuse To Stop Making The Game Better As They Tease Another Massive Patch
The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: August 2023 Edition
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

On June 5, a totally day quiet news day with nothing big happening like, say, the launch of a new Nintendo console, 2K and Gearbox announced a big Borderlands sale on Steam. Over on Valve’s digital PC gaming storefront, you can grab almost the entire franchise for just $35. The only thing missing from this massive bundle are Wonderlands and Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep. But that’s not a big deal as Wonderlands isn’t really a Borderlands game and Dragon Keep is just a standalone version of the excellent Borderlands 2 DLC of the same name.

Advertisement

Related Content

After GTA 6's Delay, September Has Filled Up With A Ton Of Games
Borderlands 4 Finally Gets Official Teaser, Coming 2025

Related Content

After GTA 6's Delay, September Has Filled Up With A Ton Of Games
Borderlands 4 Finally Gets Official Teaser, Coming 2025

Everything else, including Tales from the Borderlands, New Tales, and all the DLC for all the games, including Director’s Cut and Designer’s Cut for Borderlands 3, is included in this massive bundle. It’s only available for the next two weeks and then goes away on June 19, though, so don’t miss out on this great deal.

Advertisement

Oh, and if you just want Borderlands 2, you can get that for free right now on Steam. That offer is also available until June 19. Many consider this the best entry in the series, though I’m more a fan of Borderlands 3. Either way, it’s a great game to snag for free.

Advertisement

And if you just want one specific game or DLC, well, they are all on sale on Steam separately, too. Even Wonderlands and Dragon Keep!

.