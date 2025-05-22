One Of 2025's Top-Rated Games Finally Has A Fix For Its Soul Crushing Save Bug On PS5

Blue Prince is the second highest-reviewed game of 2025 and now players on PlayStation 5 can finally plumb the depths of its deepest secrets without worrying about a gnarly game-breaking bug corrupting their save files. After weeks of tragically ensnaring some of the puzzle adventure’s biggest fans, a new patch fixes the issue alongside implementing a nerf for an infinite item exploit.

Civilization VII’s Latest Update Finally Feels Like The Game Fans Were Promised CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Civilization VII’s Latest Update Finally Feels Like The Game Fans Were Promised

Civilization VII’s Latest Update Finally Feels Like The Game Fans Were Promised CC Share Subtitles Off

English Civilization VII’s Latest Update Finally Feels Like The Game Fans Were Promised

“This issue was caused by a duplication of save data causing new save information to time out and not be saved,” the game’s developer, Tonda Ros, posted on Steam. “This problem has now been addressed and players should have no issues progressing and saving the game past the point where the bug was initially encountered.”

Advertisement

Blue Prince is about exploring a mansion where, at the start of each new day, you choose which room comes next from a growing deck of cards as you seek to discover a missing 46th room. Solving puzzles and uncovering clues in this roguelite structure eventually gives way to some big mysteries and lots of backstory, with some players spending over a hundred hours navigating the deepest layers of its esoteric labyrinth.

Advertisement

But on PS5, some of those players were hitting a save bug long before their time in the mansion felt complete. The Blue Prince subreddit is littered with horror stories of people who fell down the rabbit hole only to see all of their progress erased. Most players were hit somewhere between day 90 and 150.

Advertisement

“I play this wonder of a game on PS5, and after 117 days, I had the horror of discovering my save is locked on day 117, I keep playing for hours and saving but when I leave the game, I am back to that day 117,” one wrote. “I have finally reached the true ps5 endgame,” wrote another. “Save file bug.”

The good news is that those save files should now work, assuming players didn’t restart or delete them. “We have worked tirelessly with Sony to avoid any save files being lost once the game patches,” Ros wrote. “However, content that was not saved during the Rollback Issue has unfortunately been lost. Players should be able to return to Mount Holly at the point where they encountered the bug.”

Advertisement

It’s still a major bummer for everyone who was affected, especially since Blue Prince is not the best game for returning to weeks later after you’ve entered a completely different headspace. Today’s patch makes a fair number of other changes as well, most of which are redacted for spoiler reasons.

Two things players have also noticed, however, are fixes to the Guest Bedroom exploit which players could use to load up on items, and to the Nurse Station buff players were manipulating to gain extra steps. It turns out even Blue Prince isn’t immune to busted builds getting nerfed.

Advertisement

.