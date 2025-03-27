Die Just A Little Less In AI Limit With These Beginner Tips

AI Limit is a challenging new soulslike title from SenseGames that I’d argue punches well above its asking price of only $35. But there’s a lot to take in during its opening hours, from fairly in-depth gameplay mechanics and button combinations to exploring locations densely packed with secrets to uncover. I don’t want to spoil too much for you, but here are a few simple things to know before you dive into AI Limit.

There’s no need to hoard Mud Balls

Mud Balls are a consumable restoration item dropped by enemies or found via exploration. These make for a fantastic supplementary healing option that will gradually restore your health after use.

While you shouldn’t overuse Mud Balls when you still have plenty of remaining Life Dew (your replenishable primary healing item), you’ll find that they’re more plentiful than you’d expect. As such, don’t hoard them. Instead, use them to top off your health in the middle of intense boss battles, or as a last resort during long treks between Branches (this game’s version of bonfires).

Look out for safes

During the opening sewer level, you’ll occasionally stumble upon safes with a red valve on the front. However, these don’t really stick out from the rest of the environment; if you don’t know they can be interacted with, you’re likely to just wander past them. But there’s some good stuff inside, so keep an eye out and open any you come across.

For example, an early safe contains the Traveler’s Outfit, a solid all-around armor set that will offer some much-needed extra defense. You can find it in a room right after heading up some stairs for your first encounter with an enemy type that wields a giant pipe as a weapon.

Yes, you can change your Seals

If you look at your Status screen, you’ll notice you have a Main Seal equipped. You may even find additional Normal Seals as you explore. It can be frustrating when you realize you can’t find a way in which to use or change these Seals.

Don’t fret, though! As you journey through the game’s second main area, the Outer-Wall Ruins, you’ll come across an item that lets you rewrite these Seals while resting at any Branch. Just remember that each Main Seal has a set number of Normal Seals that can be applied to it, so choose your loadout carefully based on which stat bonuses will benefit your build the most.

You can access the Notepad for gameplay tips

There are a lot of mechanics and features to keep up with in AI Limit. With this in mind, you may want to visit the Notepad to remind yourself of how something works from time to time. But you won’t find this in a traditional menu.

Instead, you’ll have to open your map (right on the D-Pad on PS5), then press the appropriate button/key (Square on PS5) listed beside the word “Notepad” on the bottom right of the screen.

Hopefully, and maybe with a bit of luck, these tips will help you stay alive during the start of your journey through the challenging world of AI Limit, which is available now on PS5 and PC.



