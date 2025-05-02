Black Ops 6's CR-56 AMAX Has Terrifying Accuracy If You Spec It Out Right

Alongside the Kilo 141 and HDR Sniper Rifle, the third primary weapon added at the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 3 is the CR-56 AMAX. It’s a lightweight, accurate assault rifle with versatility ingrained in its design. With numerous attachments to boost its stats, this is a primary weapon anyone can wield with deadly accuracy and efficiency. Of course, there’s always someone better. That’s just Call of Duty for you. But with our top-tier AMAX loadout guide, you should stand a better chance at topping the match leaderboards.

1. Best attachments

2. Best perks

Best attachment choices

Before we go any further, it’s highly recommended that you run with Gunfighter, bringing your total allotted attachments from five to eight, to help improve the AMAX’s stats to the extreme. This gun highly benefits from improved accuracy, stability, and handling. Its firepower is adequate, it gets the job done, but laser focus ensures every round hits on-target and drops enemies fast.

Optic : Dobrych MF Reflex

: Dobrych MF Reflex Muzzle : Muzzle Brake

: Muzzle Brake Barrel : Gain-Twist Barrel

: Gain-Twist Barrel Underbarrel : Precision Foregrip

: Precision Foregrip Magazine : Extended MAgazine I

: Extended MAgazine I Rear Grip : Commando Grip

: Commando Grip Stock : Heavy Stock

: Heavy Stock Laser : N/A

: N/A Fire Mods: Recoil Springs

For the Optic, you can swap out the Dobrych MF Reflex for anything you like, but I find this particular sight to offer a fantastic sight picture and quick ADS. Furthermore, many players prefer to run a suppressor instead of something like the Muzzle Brake. While a suppressor will keep you off the mini-map, the Muzzle Brake offers greater recoil control and kick reset speed, allowing you to line-up follow-up shots faster and more accurately.

Most of the attachments we’ve chosen here aim to increase accuracy, creating a laserbeam rifle for any engagement range!

Best perks

For Tactical and Lethal equipment, you may take whatever you prefer using. I like running the Flashbangs as they allow me to get the drop on unsuspecting enemies, especially those who enjoy camping at the back of a map. As for the Thermo, it’s just plain fun to lock down a route with flames.

I do recommend sticking with the Assault Pack. On full-auto, the AMAX runs through magazines quicker than I’d personally like.

Tactical : Flashbang

: Flashbang Lethal : Thermo Grenade

: Thermo Grenade Field Upgrade : Assault Pack

: Assault Pack Perk 1 : Dexterity

: Dexterity Perk 2 : Assassin

: Assassin Perk 3 : Double Time

: Double Time Specialty : Enforcer

: Enforcer Wildcard: Gunfighter

Regarding the perks, we’re focusing on the Enforcer tree, which grants us reduced weapon motion, more Tac Sprint time, and greater clarity on where enemies hide on the map, while also granting Bounty Packs that offer additional score toward your killstreaks.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 3 is available right now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Windows PCs.