Blade & Soul Revolution Launches Worldwide Next Week

fahey
Mike Fahey
Free cat with every summoner.
Screenshot: Netmarble

NCSoft’s martial arts epic Blade & Soul is one of my favorite massively-multiplayer online role-playing games in recent memory. Launching March 4 for iOS and Android, Blade & Soul Revolution is the free-to-play mobile adaptation of the PC game. And half of you left. I really should save the free-to-play bit for after the jump.

I played a whole bunch of Blade & Soul when it came out in North America back in early 2016. The Unreal Engine-powered game, though originally launched in Korea in 2012, felt fresh and new. It’s all about stringing together impressive-looking martial arts moves and creating combos with other players. I really loved the game’s dramatic movement system. The mobile version is all of that, just smaller.

Don’t worry they are ancient beings.
Screenshot: Netmarble
The Korean version of Blade & Soul: Revolution launched in late 2018, and won “Best Google Play Game In Korea” in 2019, so it’s probably done something right. Players looking forward to the Western release can pre-register on the official website for some in-game currency and a free pet when the game launches next week.

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

admiralasskicker
Admiral Asskicker

When all else fails, just really emphasize the Loli aspects of your game.