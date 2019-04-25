Fine Art [Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)

With Endgame now out, I thought tonight might be a good time to take a look at this incredible 3D model of Scarlett Johansson/Black Widow made by Abdelrahman Kubisi and Jeremy Celeste.



This wasn’t made for the movie—or any Marvel movie—it was just a personal project between the pair.



Get a load of the detail:

And some progress shots:

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

You can see more of their work at their respective ArtStation pages.