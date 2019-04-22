Fine Art [Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)

Ah yes, the Nintendo 64 and Sony PlayStation, machines we remember best for their ability to *checks notes* fire devastating plasma beams and railgun blasts out of their arms.

These are the work of artist Gerald Gordge, and you can see more of his stuff at his personal site.

Advertisement

Advertisement