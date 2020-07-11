Blacephalon Can Rip Its Head Off And Blow It Up Like A Bomb

Image : The Pokemon Company

Every Pokemon is interesting and worth talking about. I don’t play a ton of Pokemon, but I do enjoy the universe and I love learning more about the creatures in it. So, Here’s Another Pokemon! It’s Blacephalon!



Blacephalon Details

Type: Fire/Ghost

Average Height: 5' 11"

Average Weight: 28.7 lbs

First Added In Generation VII

Imagine a white disco ball on the body of an alien clown and that’s Blacephalon, a Pokemon that has the amazing and disturbing ability to remove its head and blow it up, like a bomb. Miraculously, the head will regenerate after this explosion. Which seems impossible! But what do I know? Still, blowing up one’s head or mind, has me thinking of the words sung by Eve and Gwen Stefani about blowing one’s mind. I think Blacephalon has taken these words quite literally and has blown its own mind. Many times, in fact.

I do question if what Blacephalon is blowing up is actually its head. I know that’s what Bulbapedia and Pokedex entries SAY its blowing up, but there are few problems with that scenario. Mainly, if you blow up your head and presumably your brain, you die. Not even lizards, who can regrow their tails, can regrow a whole head and brain.

Gif : Tumblr

Also, it not only blows up its own head, but it can actually remove its head, like Jack Skeleton himself, and use it to trick opponents. Again, I feel like if you can remove something from your body, it’s probably not your head. However, it should be noted that Blacephalon isn’t a normal Pokemon, but an Ultra Beast, which are Pokemon from a different dimension. Considering another Ultra Beast we covered communicated in bodybuilder poses, it seems very likely that their dimension is very different from our own. Maybe over there heads and brains don’t work the same way.



If its exploding head and weird looks weren’t strange and creepy enough, it also steals the vitality and energy of people who it distracts with its head antics. It is impressive that this strange and disturbing part of Blacephalon is only NOW being mentioned. This is truly a weird onion of a Pokemon, with many, many layers that get worse as you peel them away.

Favorite Fan Art

Illustration : elpg1576

Good to know I’m not the first person to see a disco ball when I looked at Blacephalon. Folks, don’t go to this nightclub. You know they are just going to blow up their disco ball head and steal all your funky energy. Blacephalon might be disturbing, but they are also predictable.

Random Facts

It is the only Pokemon that can learn Mind Blown

Bulbapedia suggests Blacephalon might be based on an evil clown

When its head explodes it looks like a firework. Consider a late 4th of July post.

Best Comment From Last Week

“Now I want to see every Pokémon described as if it were an SCP. What would Lunatone’s object class be? Euclid? Dangerous but can be contained?” -Tom

I’ll be starting my Kickstarter for a coffee table book that mashes up SCP and Pokemon.

