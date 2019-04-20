Every Pokemon is interesting and worth talking about. I don’t play a ton of Pokemon, but I do enjoy the universe and I love learning more about the creatures in it. So, Here’s Another Pokemon! It’s Buzzwole! This Pokemon was suggested by Kotaku reader Aeternus. Thanks!



Buzzwole Details

Type: Bug/Fighting

Average Height: 7‘10“

Average Weight: 735.5 lbs.

First Added In Generation VII

The first time I saw Buzzwole I didn’t understand what I was looking at. I remember thinking to myself “This doesn’t look like a Pokemon. It seems alien and weird.” Turns out, Buzzwole is basically an alien and my initial reaction was accurate.



Buzzwole, according to multiple Pokedex entries, is from another world. One entry even says “...it’s alien to this world...” So I guess that explains why it looks like this. Buzzwole feels like it fell out of a totally different TV show or franchise. That head really throws me for a loop, it looks like someone took a plate and stuck a pole to it and then put that on to the body of bodybuilder who was cosplaying as an alien.

Just like a bodybuilder, Buzzwole is often seeing striking poses that show off the creature’s massive muscles. It is believed that this is its primary form of communication. How other Buzzwoles see these poses, considering they don’t seem to have eyes, is not explained.

According to Bulbapedia, the proboscis isn’t just for show. Buzzwole actually uses it to suck the energy from enemies to make itself stronger. Which feels like a shitty thing to do. Some poor kid throws out their cute Bulbasuar and suddenly Buzzwole is just stabbing it with its proboscis and sucking out its life force, which also means it probably is sucking out some blood.

Favorite Fan Art

Illustration: Nakazahart (Tumblr)

Nakazahart made this cute picture of Buzzwole and their trainer having a drink and sharing a nice moment together. It also made me think about having a mosquito-like proboscis and how that seems like it could be useful when trying to drink stuff. Well, maybe not for coffee? That might be painful unless you cover your nose straw with some kind of insulated sheath.

Random Facts

Buzzwole is both the heaviest bug type and tallest fighting type Pokemon in the franchise.

Apparently, Buzzwole was seen completely destroying a dump truck with one punch.

Buzzwole was created by British artist and designer James Turner, who in 2010 became the first Westerner to officially create Pokemon for Gamefreak.

Best Comment From Last Week

So... Doing some math because that 185 mph is terrifying. According to bulbapedia the average mass of a Skarmory is 50.5 kg. 185 mph is 82.7 m/s. It’s momentum is 4176.35 kg/m/s. ...Holy shit. Assuming this thing is durable enough it could probably go through a building without slowing down much. Even more ridiculous when you realize that all that force is concentrated on small surface areas, like the bladed wings or sharply angled front of the body. Calling this critter a mobile guillotine would be an understatement.

Holy shit indeed. I wonder if a Skarmory has ever crashed into an airline jet mid-flight. I hope those folks survived that encounter.

