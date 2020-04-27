Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:bitsummit
bitsummitkotakueastjapanmetapost
BitSummit will be held online. Earlier this year, it was announced that the indie game event would not be held this May to coronavirus covid-19 concerns. In its place, “BitSummit Gaiden,” an online iteration, will be held from June 27 to June 28, giving indie games in Japan the spotlight they deserve.  

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

