BitSummit will be held online. Earlier this year, it was announced that the indie game event would not be held this May to coronavirus covid-19 concerns. In its place, “BitSummit Gaiden,” an online iteration, will be held from June 27 to June 28, giving indie games in Japan the spotlight they deserve.
