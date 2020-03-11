BitSummit, the annual indie game event held in Kyoto, will not be held this May 9 and 10 due to coronavirus COVID-19 concerns. “Our plans are to continue working on the next edition of BitSummit,” organizers write, “and we will share more information about our plans in the coming weeks.”
