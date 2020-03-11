Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Brian Ashcraft
Photo: BitSummit Official Site

BitSummit, the annual indie game event held in Kyoto, will not be held this May 9 and 10 due to coronavirus COVID-19 concerns. “Our plans are to continue working on the next edition of BitSummit,” organizers write,and we will share more information about our plans in the coming weeks.”

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

